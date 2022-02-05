High winds topple McDonald’s sign in Fort Mohave

KINGMAN – High winds on Wednesday, Feb. 2 saw a McDonald’s sign in Fort Mohave blow over and crush a customer’s vehicle.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the corner of Highway 95 and Aztec Road in Fort Mohave. No one was inside the vehicle, nor were any injuries reported.

The National Weather Service reports that wind speeds reached approximately 36 mph on Wednesday, with gusts reaching speeds of 47 mph in Fort Mohave.