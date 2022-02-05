OFFERS
Kingman Diet Center’s Tip of the Week – Making changes!

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: February 5, 2022 6:50 p.m.

Did you see the magazine article at the checkout that said ‘lose weight without making any changes?’

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Reaching our desired goal weight and maintaining it involves making behavior changes. Expect to make changes in your habits permanently. It’s a good idea to create small, realistic goals that contribute to your weight loss efforts.

Make a list of behavior changes you should make to help you lose weight. For example, you could aim to take a walk daily. Did you know that there was a study done at Duke University that studied the effects of different amounts and intensities of exercise on weight loss in overweight men and women?

The study saw 120 participants assigned to various levels of exercise for eight months. They were not placed on a diet. The researchers found that a minimal amount of exercise is necessary for weight control. It’s as simple as walking 30 minutes a day; most men and women don’t accomplish that. Also, the people that exercised the most lost the most in central body fat.

The findings suggest that an overweight person can maintain their weight with minimal exercise, and promote weight loss and decrease central obesity with more exercise. This was done without reducing caloric intake. If you make it a goal to exercise along with your Diet Center program, you can obtain greater weight loss benefits.

Aim to eat breakfast daily and choose fruit instead of cakes or cookies, etc. Did you know that studies have shown that meal replacements help with weight control? One study shows that meal replacements can help maintain weight loss over 10 years. The participants had substituted two regular meals and one of three daily snacks with meal replacements to lose weight. Then they replaced one meal and one snack to maintain the loss. They were also encouraged to return to their weight loss plan whenever they gained weight. Ten years later these participants were almost 33 pounds lighter than the control group who didn’t use meal replacements. The study also found that people in the control group, who did not consume meal replacements, gained an average of almost 27 pounds after 10 years.

The study shows that the portion and calorie-controlled meal replacements effectively controlled what the participants consumed to manage their weight successfully over a period over 10 years.

Select a few of your goals and begin making the necessary changes in your behavior. Once you’re in the habit of practicing these behaviors, you may find that it naturally becomes part of your lifestyle. Then you can select a few more goals on your list to work on.

Eventually, you will be able to accomplish everything on your list, while reaching your weight loss goals.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you’ve made changes and aren’t seeing the results that you desire, please call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.

