OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman issues 18 building permits

Kingman issued 18 building permits in the week ending Feb. 3. (Miner file photo)

Kingman issued 18 building permits in the week ending Feb. 3. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 5, 2022 6:37 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 28:

– Edge: 9697 N. Pebble Drive, Kingman; HVAC, replace heat pump and furnace.

– Joseph Smogoleski: 1728 E. Plantation Road, Mohave Valley; demo second manufactured home.

– Douglas Carter: 319 N. Anasazi Place, Arizona Strip; reroof existing house.

– Owen McCrae: Kingman; demo of existing manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 3:

– TR Orr: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $5,272.

– Long’s Construction: 2825 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; grading; $161.

– High Desert Land Development: regrading; $596.

– King Bee Construction: 2903 N. Tanner St., Kingman; zero dollars.

– Lemelin Fabrication Company: 633 Shadow Mountain Drive; zero dollars.

– Jaime Caraveo: 902 Harrod Way, Kingman; attached garage; $622.

– Angle Solar: 3603 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Esmay Electric: 3247 Kino Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Walker Service Electric: 3310 Airfield Ave., Kingman; electric; $252.

– Angle Solar: 3618 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 4071 Diamond Joe Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 4021 Diamond Joe Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 3377 Rosewood St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 3412 Karen Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Select Electric: 4140 Ranchita Court, Kingman; electric; $137.

– Freedom Forever: 2491 Mullen Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Truelove Plumbing: 116 Oak St., Kingman; gas; $137.

– D-N-B Construction: 824 Vista Grande Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,668.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 3:

– Team Ground Zero Athletics: 3144 Courtney Ave., Kingman; health care.

– Business Development Rep: 345 Greenway Drive, Kingman; business music programming.

– Matty’s Reptiles: 2034 Pacific Ave., Kingman; animal services.

– JJ Tacos & Burgers: 702 Eastern St., Ste. C, Kingman; restaurant.

– Zelen Incorporation: 1830 E. Broadway, Tucson; consultant.

– Professional Tree Care: 4554 N. Freiday Lane, Kingman; tree trimming.

– Arizona Residential Outfitters: 9075 Guaymas Court, California; construction.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State