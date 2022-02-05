Kingman issues 18 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 28:

– Edge: 9697 N. Pebble Drive, Kingman; HVAC, replace heat pump and furnace.

– Joseph Smogoleski: 1728 E. Plantation Road, Mohave Valley; demo second manufactured home.

– Douglas Carter: 319 N. Anasazi Place, Arizona Strip; reroof existing house.

– Owen McCrae: Kingman; demo of existing manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 3:

– TR Orr: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $5,272.

– Long’s Construction: 2825 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; grading; $161.

– High Desert Land Development: regrading; $596.

– King Bee Construction: 2903 N. Tanner St., Kingman; zero dollars.

– Lemelin Fabrication Company: 633 Shadow Mountain Drive; zero dollars.

– Jaime Caraveo: 902 Harrod Way, Kingman; attached garage; $622.

– Angle Solar: 3603 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Esmay Electric: 3247 Kino Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Walker Service Electric: 3310 Airfield Ave., Kingman; electric; $252.

– Angle Solar: 3618 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 4071 Diamond Joe Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 4021 Diamond Joe Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 3377 Rosewood St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 3412 Karen Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Select Electric: 4140 Ranchita Court, Kingman; electric; $137.

– Freedom Forever: 2491 Mullen Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Truelove Plumbing: 116 Oak St., Kingman; gas; $137.

– D-N-B Construction: 824 Vista Grande Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,668.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 3:

– Team Ground Zero Athletics: 3144 Courtney Ave., Kingman; health care.

– Business Development Rep: 345 Greenway Drive, Kingman; business music programming.

– Matty’s Reptiles: 2034 Pacific Ave., Kingman; animal services.

– JJ Tacos & Burgers: 702 Eastern St., Ste. C, Kingman; restaurant.

– Zelen Incorporation: 1830 E. Broadway, Tucson; consultant.

– Professional Tree Care: 4554 N. Freiday Lane, Kingman; tree trimming.

– Arizona Residential Outfitters: 9075 Guaymas Court, California; construction.