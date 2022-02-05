Kingman Miner Feb. 6 Adoption Spotlight: Leanna
Updated as of Saturday, February 5, 2022 6:49 PM
These are Arizona's children. Leanna is very much a "girly-girl"! She loves to get her hair done and put on a little make-up. She has many friends, together they make slime, color and dance. Leanna enjoys the outdoors, playing sports or catching bugs. She also enjoys school and loves learning. Math is her favorite subject. She has dreams of becoming a gymnast, ballerina or veterinarian. Get to know Leanna and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
January 2022: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
