Letter | Rally planned

Later this month Truckers across America is planning a protest rally starting in California and ending in Washington, D.C. Facebook recently banned and shut down the page CONVOY TO DC 2022.

This freedom movement is not anti-vaccination. It's about not being mandated and forced to get the jab or lose your job or be threatened with fines.

Mainstream Americans are tired of being canceled and censored. Most still believe we live in a free and open society with freedom of expression, freedom of speech and the freedom to choose what's best to put into our bodies.

After reading the latest study on the John Hopkins University website about lockdowns, Americans are questioning why they are still being forced to do all of this? (Lockdowns only reduced the COVID-19 death rate by.2%.)

The rally is still on and the organizers are looking for another platform to help get the word out.

Patrick McBrayer

Kingman