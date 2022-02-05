OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Speak slow and speak up

Originally Published: February 5, 2022 6:08 p.m.

To all supplemental Medicare policy suppliers:

Please remember when calling us, we are older, and we probably have medical problems including hearing issues.

Please speak slowly, especially if you have an accent. Please ask your co-workers to lower their voices; I can’t hear you over them.

If I ask you to “please wait,” “wait,” or “stop,” it means you are speaking too fast. I want to tell you but instead you just hang up.

If I ask you to “send me the information along with your business card so I can read it and call you back again,” it doesn’t mean to rudely hang up. Once again it means I am having a difficult time either hearing or understanding your offer.

I do have a supplemental plan but you may have a plan that offers more benefits or lower premiums, so I’d like to learn about it.

Thank you for listening.

Dolores F. Davidson

Golden Valley

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State