Letter | Speak slow and speak up

To all supplemental Medicare policy suppliers:

Please remember when calling us, we are older, and we probably have medical problems including hearing issues.

Please speak slowly, especially if you have an accent. Please ask your co-workers to lower their voices; I can’t hear you over them.

If I ask you to “please wait,” “wait,” or “stop,” it means you are speaking too fast. I want to tell you but instead you just hang up.

If I ask you to “send me the information along with your business card so I can read it and call you back again,” it doesn’t mean to rudely hang up. Once again it means I am having a difficult time either hearing or understanding your offer.

I do have a supplemental plan but you may have a plan that offers more benefits or lower premiums, so I’d like to learn about it.

Thank you for listening.

Dolores F. Davidson

Golden Valley