Preps roundup: Lee Williams girls soccer squad tops Mingus

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School Lady Volunteers (12-5) defeated Mingus (4-8) 9-0 on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Lady Vols are ranked 10th in the 4A conference.

Boys Basketball

Bradshaw Mountain 52, Lee Williams 43

The Lee Williams High School Volunteers (4-15) fell to Bradshaw Mountain (11-10) 52-43 on Friday, Feb. 4. The Vols will host Mingus (8-17) at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.

Tonopah Valley 60, Kingman 27

The Kingman High School Bulldogs (6-13) lost to Tonopah Valley (9-12) 60-27 on Friday, Feb. 4. The Bulldogs will host Yuma Catholic (21-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Kingman Academy 71, St. John Paul II Catholic 39

The Kingman Academy High School Tigers (6-14) drummed St. John Paul II Catholic (5-19) 71-39 on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Tigers were set to host Arizona Lutheran Academy (20-3) on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Girls Basketball

Bradshaw Mountain 32, Lee Williams 29

The Lee Williams High School Lady Volunteers’ (15-9) playoff hopes are in jeopardy after a 32-29 loss to Bradshaw Mountain (19-9) on Friday, Feb. 4.

The Lady Vols are currently ranked 17th in 4A Grand Canyon, with the top 16 teams making the playoffs. Lee Williams will host Prescott (2-18) at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.

Kingman 55, Tonopah Valley 21

The Lady Bulldogs of Kingman High School (11-6) topped Tonopah Valley (1-20) 55-21 on Friday, Feb. 4. Kingman will host Yuma Catholic (18-7) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.

St. John Paul II Catholic 71, Kingman Academy 25

The Lady Tigers of Kingman Academy High School (8-10) lost to undefeated St. John Paul II Catholic (19-0) 71-25 on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Lady Tigers will host Heritage Academy (1-15) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Boys Soccer

Lee Williams 4, Mingus 0

The Volunteers of Lee Williams High School (7-5-1) defeated Mingus (3-11) 4-0 at home on Friday, Feb. 4. The Vols will host Paradise Honors (3-11-1) at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7. Lee Williams is currently ranked 15th in 4A, with the top 16 teams making the playoffs.