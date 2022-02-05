OFFERS
Rants and Raves | Feb. 6, 2022

Originally Published: February 5, 2022 6:09 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

New Sunday farmers’ market in downtown Kingman – Finally, someone who understands that a lot of folks work on Saturdays.

Community blood drives slated – It would be nice to have evening hours to donate blood!

Shortage of antibody drugs limits treatments at Kingman Regional Medical Center – Those who shun vaccination but are willing to take monoclonal antibodies now have to face the consequences of ideological vaccine resistance. Simple solution? Get vaccinated, and help bring back true normal for schools, businesses and medical facilities, and save lives.

Rant about Don Martin hunting column: What’s your application strategy for elk and antelope this year? – I agree not to hunt elk! Like cattle, we should confine them in crowded areas until it’s time to lead them to slaughter. That’s what the elk would want, right? The humane way.

VFW Post names Kingman Teachers of the Year – Congratulations to Dawn Uhles and Susan Collins. These teachers have given this community their best every day they have taught here. We are fortunate to have teachers of such quality in Kingman.

