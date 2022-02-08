Community View | It’s time to appreciate what brings us together

Concerning the Associated Press story published in the Miner titled “Arizona House votes to ban critical race theory in schools,” good for the Republicans.

As most understand, our nation already addressed slavery. Called the Civil War over 150 years ago, the death toll was unbelievable. That we were the only country on earth to fight a civil war against slavery when in fact parts of the world practiced slavery at the time, should in itself be celebrated.

Instead, Critical Race Theory (CRT) teaches in our schools that somehow today’s white people are guilty of something. They aren’t of course. And we certainly weren’t the first having slaves here.

The Indians beat us by years on that one; Spaniards also. And the English also foisted slavery upon us.

But if the left must go this route, I suggest they at least be fair. It wasn’t only Black people who suffered.

My Irish ancestors were among the Irish diaspora to America. Under the control of England, when the Irish potato crop which kept them alive was hit with disease and turned to inedible slime, the Brits response was indifference, eviction, sickness and ultimately starvation. In less than two years, 2 million Irish died – a fourth of their population. Some lived and escaped.

My grandfather, who turned 15 on the ship, came to America with his parents and siblings in 1850 on one of the 17 Irish “coffin” ships that all had typhus. His father died on the ship leaving the mother and five children who only spoke Gaelic to face their new life alone.

The Irish in America weren’t treated well, and were often greeted with “No Irish Need Apply” signs and references that they were all drunks, but my family made it anyway with nothing but perseverence and a willingness to work any job.

It’s time we just celebrate our diversity. Slavery is gone. The Irish and the African-Americans and everyone else has melded in. We’ve all fought in foreign wars side-by-side.

It’s time to appreciate what brings us together, not what divides us. And one wonderful thing that should always bring us together is the United States Constitution, the greatest paper ever written besides the Bible, and written because of the Bible.

(Linda Athens is a resident of Kingman.)