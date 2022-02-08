Javelina hunts successful for Utah youths

KINGMAN – Arizona is widely known as being “youth friendly” when it comes to allowing young sportsmen ages 10-17 who live in other states to hunt here.

It starts with a combination hunting and fishing license for both resident and non-resident kids under the age of 17. The combo license is only $5, and the cost of big-game tags are also very reasonable. In the case of javelina tags, the cost for a resident youth-only tag is $28. For non-resident youth, the cost of a youth-only javelina tag is just $30.

Some other states don’t allow their youth to hunt big game until they are 12 years old. In Arizona, the age is 10 for youth who want to hunt big game, and have taken and passed a Hunter Education class in any state.

The cost of licenses and tags makes Arizona especially attractive to parents of kids in adjoining states, especially California, Utah and Nevada as it gives them the availability to go hunting for big game that isn’t available in their home states.

Case in point, Southern Utah resident Colby Adams in an avid big-game hunter. Many parents, like Adams, want to spend quality time with their kids while at the same time giving them the opportunity to hunt for a species of big game that isn’t available in their home state.

Several years ago, Adams and his friend Dan Driggs participated in a successful general rifle javelina hunt in Game Management Unit 18B. Seeing how much fun it was to hunt javelina, Colby decided to put his children in for a pair of the youth javelina tags that were available in Unit 18B.

Adams put his daughters, 12-year-old Adree and 15-year-old Aspen, in for tags in Unit 18B. The Arizona Game and Fish Department had offered 125 tags for this hunt.

The Adams family, along with friend Scott Echols, couldn’t hunt the opening weekend of the hunt, and instead opted to hunt the last three days of the 10-day hunt.

Adams said they were surprised not to see a lot of other hunters while they were hunting. Colby and Scott are bother excellent glassers, and they found three different groups of javelina during their weekend hunt. Two of the herds had six animals, while one had eight.

On an afternoon hunt, Colby spotted a group of javelina moving over the top of a hill. They got out and split up, with Colby going with Aspen, while Adree went with Echols. Colby found the javelina in the bottom of a wash, and while Aspen did get a couple of shots, she didn’t connect.

When Adree and Scott saw the pigs, the young hunter got set up for a shot and she dropped one at 120 yards with one shot from Scott’s 6.5 rifle.

Colby said he told Aspen it was going to be hard for her to live down that her younger sister had outshot her on this hunt.

For Adree, this was her first Arizona big-game animal. Aspen has hunted in Arizona before, and has taken two javelina. Adams said they had a great time and that he’ll put the girls in for tags again next year.

For Adams, he isn’t done hunting the collared peccaries in 2022. He and his 10-year-old son Trig both have tags for a rifle hunt in Unit 18B that starts in a couple of weeks.