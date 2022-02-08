OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman girl shot in the leg, in stable condition

Originally Published: February 8, 2022 5:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is continuing its investigation into a Saturday, Feb. 5 incident where a 17-year-old Kingman girl was shot in the leg.

KPD wrote in a news release that officers responded to the area of Mountain Avenue and Adams Street on Saturday regarding reports of a woman having been shot. Officers arrived and discovered that a 17-year-old girl had been shot in the leg. The girl was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The investigation reportedly revealed that a group had been traveling together in a car when some members of the group decided to get out of the car. It was then that the girl was shot in the leg, according to law enforcement.

KPD wrote statements are conflicting and inconsistent, but that impairment is believed to be a factor. There has been no clear account of who fired the shot or the events leading up to the shooting, according to KPD.

KPD asks that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the department at 928-753-2191 or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234. The investigation continues.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State