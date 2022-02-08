Kingman girl shot in the leg, in stable condition

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is continuing its investigation into a Saturday, Feb. 5 incident where a 17-year-old Kingman girl was shot in the leg.

KPD wrote in a news release that officers responded to the area of Mountain Avenue and Adams Street on Saturday regarding reports of a woman having been shot. Officers arrived and discovered that a 17-year-old girl had been shot in the leg. The girl was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The investigation reportedly revealed that a group had been traveling together in a car when some members of the group decided to get out of the car. It was then that the girl was shot in the leg, according to law enforcement.

KPD wrote statements are conflicting and inconsistent, but that impairment is believed to be a factor. There has been no clear account of who fired the shot or the events leading up to the shooting, according to KPD.

KPD asks that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the department at 928-753-2191 or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234. The investigation continues.