Letter | Dems seek the right to cheat

(Senate Majority Leader Chuck) Schumer, (President Joe) Biden and (House Majority Leader Nancy) Pelosi want the "right" to cheat as shown by the contents of the two voting rights bills they have been pushing.

They want more unsupervised drop boxes they can stuff. They want mass mail-outs of ballots so they can use "ballot harvesting" to "find" or create more bogus Dem votes. They want more time to create more bogus Dem ballots. Most of all they want to get rid of signature verification for mailed ballots, and they want to get rid of state photo ID as a requirement to vote in every state.

All of this is unconstitutional even if the bills pass. The Constitution explicitly specifies that only state legislatures have the authority to set voting rules and requirements.

Sam Wells

Kingman