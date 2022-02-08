Moore-Kinley team win Kingman Bass Club’s season operer

KINGMAN – The Kingman Bass Club, Kingman’s only bass fishing club, recently held their first meeting of the year at Kingman Honda, 3800 N. Stockton Hill Road.

The meeting was to discuss the first tournament of the year which was held on Sunday, Jan. 23 at Lake Havasu. The nine teams that participated in the one-day tournament launched out of Windsor Beach.

Anglers found that the lake seemed to be “boiling” due to the high winds that at times exceeded 25 mph.

With the fishing conditions less than desirable, there was only one team that brought in a limit of five bass. Several teams brought in four scorable bass, but many of the teams had just two or three fish, despite fishing hard all day.

Taking top honors were the team of Pat Moore and Chris Kinley who weighed in a five-bass limit that weighed 12.07 pounds.

Second place was won by Anthony Tatzel and Chris Morris whose bag weighed 9.15 pounds. Shane Moline and Ed Walker came in third place with a bag that weighed 8.56 pounds. Moline/Walker had the big fish of the tournament, a lunker largemouth that weighed 4.98 pounds.

The KBC will host another one-day tournament at Lake Havasu on Feb. 20 out of Cattail Cove, with the pre-tournament meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Kingman Honda store on Stockton Hill Road.

For more information, contact the KBC at kingmanbassclub@gmail.com.