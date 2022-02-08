Obituary | Betty Laughlin

On Jan. 29, 2022, Betty Laughlin was taken home by her savior after a short illness. Betty lived a wonderful, full life and was 89 years old. She was born to Casey and Francis Jones on July 2, 1932, in Faribault, Minnesota. She married her husband Don in 1953. They moved to Las Vegas with an infant son pulling a small travel trailer. They ended up opening a few small casinos and sold them. By 1966, they arrived at what is now Laughlin, Nevada. Betty was very active within the Laughlin community and served on the town board for 14 years. She had a large impact on many people’s careers at the Riverside Resort. She enjoyed dancing and traveling. She loved holiday gatherings she spent with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Don; sons Dan Laughlin (daughter-in-law Jennie Laughlin) and Ron Laughlin (daughter-in-law Judy Laughlin); daughter Erin Laughlin; five grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Services will be held in Don’s Celebrity Theatre at the Riverside Casino on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers it is asked donations be made to the Colorado River Food Bank in her name.