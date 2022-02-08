OFFERS
Obituary | Charles William (Bill) Robinson

Originally Published: February 8, 2022 12:48 p.m.

Born Sept. 22, 1926 in Ojai, California.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy from Dec. 6, 1943 to Feb. 4, 1946 in WWII. Bill married shortly after on Feb. 13, 1946 to the love of his life, Marifae Shufelberger. They have been married for 76 years and 11 months.

He is survived by his wife, Marifae Robinson; his two sons, Dan Robinson (Kingman, Arizona) and Bill Robinson, Jr. (Pahrump, Nevada); seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by his daughter Mary Lorraine and grandson Stephen Anthony. Bill passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 25, 2022, in Kingman, Arizona.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory. Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

