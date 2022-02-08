OFFERS
Obituary | Doyle Robert Kash

Doyle Robert Kash

Doyle Robert Kash

Originally Published: February 8, 2022 12:45 p.m.

In loving memory of Doyle Robert Kash. Doyle passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, after a brief illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents James and Teddi Kash, and his three beloved dogs Mandy, Suzy Q and Cricket.

Doyle is survived by his sisters Sophie Hood (Den) and niece Melissa (John), Julie Purcell and niece Kaylene, nephews Bryce and Kyl, brothers John Kash (Michele) nieces Sarah and Rachel, Jeff Kash (Sherry) nephews Michael (heather) and Bradley (Heather) and Brian Kash.

Doyle was born in Ft. Carson, Colorado on May 29, 1963. After multiple moves across the country the family settled in Kingman in 1977. He went to school at UTI in Phoenix and received several certifications in auto and diesel repair. This served him well as he was a diesel mechanic and the Lead Man for IWX Motor freight for 26 years.

Doyle’s passions were always his dogs, cars, racing and helping people. Everyone that knew Doyle had the pleasure of seeing how smart, caring and giving of himself he really was.

Funeral service will be Feb. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Doyle’s name to ASPCA, Shriners Hospital or St. Jude’s Hospital.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory. Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

