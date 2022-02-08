OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Randy John Hazel

Randy John Hazel

Randy John Hazel

Originally Published: February 8, 2022 3:48 p.m.

In Loving memory of Randy John Hazel

Randy John Hazel left this life surrounded by family on Jan. 29, 2022. He started his life in California but has been in Arizona for the last 35-plus years. Randy leaves behind his loving wife JoAnn, and his four children Robert, Karrie, Jill and Jamie; and his four grandchildren Damon, Colt, Kenzi and Kaleb. He enjoyed being a grandfather and father to anyone who came into his life. He was a proud Navy Seabee for four years followed by working on the oil rig off of the coast of Santa Barbara until retirement one year ago. Randy will be missed by his family and everyone who met him. There will be a celebration of life at his home on March 13, 2022 from noon to 6 p.m. Anyone who knew and loved him is welcome to come.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State