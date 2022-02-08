Obituary | Randy John Hazel

In Loving memory of Randy John Hazel

Randy John Hazel left this life surrounded by family on Jan. 29, 2022. He started his life in California but has been in Arizona for the last 35-plus years. Randy leaves behind his loving wife JoAnn, and his four children Robert, Karrie, Jill and Jamie; and his four grandchildren Damon, Colt, Kenzi and Kaleb. He enjoyed being a grandfather and father to anyone who came into his life. He was a proud Navy Seabee for four years followed by working on the oil rig off of the coast of Santa Barbara until retirement one year ago. Randy will be missed by his family and everyone who met him. There will be a celebration of life at his home on March 13, 2022 from noon to 6 p.m. Anyone who knew and loved him is welcome to come.