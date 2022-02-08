Seed Exchange: Feeding Mohave County a seed at a time

For the Mohave County Master Gardeners, a seed exchange represents education, tradition and food security. With an abundance of seeds that have been harvested from successful gardens throughout the area, the exchange can help feed the entire community.

The free spring seed exchange will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Dig It Kingman Community Garden at 2301 Lillie Ave. Nancy Sandy, master gardener, said the exchange allows people to come together and share tips and tricks for a successful growing season.

“It comes down to feeding human beings,” Sandy said. “A local seed bank is almost like a guarantee for food for the people.”

The workshop is open to gardeners of all levels and ages. People interested in attending are not required to bring seeds to participate in the exchange. Sandy said vegetable, wildflower, landscape and tree seeds will be available at the garden. The master gardener said each plant can feed different aspects of our lives.

“It’s important to have the flowers that will grow here because what are flowers if they’re not food for the soul?” Sandy said.

Sandy said local harvested seeds have a high success rate because they come from plants that have acclimated to the desert region. The longer the plants grow in an area, the more they adapt to the stress of the environment. Sandy said since the Arizona summers are becoming hotter, local seed banks produce successful gardens and food for the community.

“A group of dedicated seed savers can actually provide enough seeds for the entire community,” Sandy said.

While saving seeds can take time, Sandy said sharing seeds has economic benefits. Instead of going to the store to buy seeds each spring, the free seed exchange will most likely result in a successful harvest and more acclimated seeds for the next season.

“If you have plants that are adapted to this climate, you’re more successful gardening. That increases the food security for these communities,” Sandy said. “The weather getting hotter and warmer all the time, the better adapted a plant is and the easier it’s going to be for it to adapt to the increasing pressure.”

Master gardeners like Sandy will be available at the exchange for tips, tricks and questions. She said the master gardeners will also have a variety of seeds from their successful gardens.

To package and store seeds, make sure they are clean and dry after harvesting. After drying the seeds for several days, package them in paper or small jars. To avoid moisture in the jars, use a desiccant to absorb moisture or make your own by adding two tablespoons of powdered milk in a few layers of tissue.

Prior to the exchange, make sure each seed package is labeled with the plant name and the day it was harvested, add tips on the container, such as how much water and light is needed for the plant to thrive.

For short term seed storage, keep the seeds in a cool, dark place. For long term seed storage, keep them refrigerated in a container of rice to avoid moisture. Once the seeds are removed from cold storage, wait until they’re at room temperature before opening the containers.