Trial set for Havasu man accused of impregnating 14-year-old

Terry L. Fichtelman (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: February 8, 2022 5:21 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 8, 2022 5:32 PM

KINGMAN – According to documents filed Friday in Mohave Superior Court, no plea agreement will be considered by 63-year-old Terry Fichtelman. The defendant was arrested in June after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were allegedly informed of a paternity test that implicated Fichtelman as the father of the victim’s recently-born child. He is now scheduled to stand trial on April 4.

Fichtelman is now charged with counts of sexual conduct with a minor, in reference to offenses that allegedly occurred between October 2017 and January 2018, when both Fichtelman and the victim resided in the same housing lot on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road.

Mohave County prosecutors say this isn’t Fichtelman’s first offense, and court records show that Fichtelman was responsible for another underage pregnancy more than 30 years ago. Fichtelman was convicted in 1991 on 100 counts of “lewd or lascivious conduct with a minor” in California, for which he served 20 years of a 38-year prison sentence before his parole in 2010.

The Mohave County Attorney’s Office filed a motion last month to allow evidence from Fichtelman’s 1991 California case to be admitted against Fichtelman at his pending trial. The request, and any objections, are expected to be heard by Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho at an evidentiary hearing later this month.

Fichtelman was 32 years old at the time of his previous conviction. According to court records, Fichtelman and his wife fostered the 11-year-old victim, with whom Fichtelman allegedly began a sexual relationship which spanned from February to August of 1990.

The victim became pregnant during that relationship, according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman. When the identity of the child’s father was discovered, California authorities ordered the victim to have an abortion.

A subpoena has been issued for the victim in that case - now in her early 40s - to appear in Mohave Superior Court at this month’s evidentiary hearing. The victim in that case was named in court records last week, but due to the nature of the offense, she will not be identified by Today’s News-Herald.

Fichtelman is also scheduled to appear at that hearing, to take place on Feb. 23. A final management conference in the case has been scheduled to take place March 10.

As of Tuesday, Fichtelman remained free from custody on $25,000 bond.

