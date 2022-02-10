After January’s record COVID tally, Mohave County cases falling

KINGMAN – After the Mohave County Health Department reported January as having the highest number of covid cases recorded in a month since the start of the pandemic, case numbers appear to be slowly dropping throughout the county.

On Monday, Feb. 7 the county health department reported that 554 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been recorded since noon last Thursday. Monday’s report brings the total number of covid cases for February to 1,072 cases.

That case total is down from this time last month when the first two COVID reports from the county health department reported 1,282 cases. There were a record 11,561 coronavirus cases reported by the county in January.