Column | Mohave County Corner: County tax lien sale underway

The Mohave County Treasurer’s Office is quite busy this coming month and we are excited about sharing some of the issues we are working on. First, we want to announce that your treasurer, Cindy Landa Cox, resigned effective Dec. 31, 2021 due to terminal illness. We want to thank her for her many years of dedicated service and wish her well in her personal battle.

Effective Jan. 1, 2022 the Mohave County Board of Supervisors appointed Kenneth C. Fielder as the interim treasurer, and he will serve until the general election to be held on Nov. 8. Treasurer Fielder will not be a candidate for the position. His qualifications include an MBA from Pepperdine University, 25-plus years in banking, and a 30-year career in the Mohave County Assessor’s Office.

Next, our office will be holding an annual tax-lien sale scheduled for Feb. 2-18. The auction will be hosted by Real Auction at https://mohave.arizonataxsale.com. There are several benefits in holding a tax-lien Sale. Allowing others to pay delinquent taxes through the auction process in exchange for a tax lien relieves all taxpayers countywide of having to suffer reduced services due to a shortfall in tax receipts. Due to the competitive process, the property owner often receives a reduced interest rate on the delinquent taxes and the investor can earn a higher than market on the investment with a small initial cost per parcel. The annual tax-lien sale benefits the county, our taxpayers and our investors.

Keep in mind that a tax-lien sale is simply offering at public sale the opportunity for someone else to pay delinquent property taxes on the owner’s behalf in exchange for a lien on the property. It is not an outright sale of property. If you are interested in purchasing property outright, a tax-deed sale is better suited to your needs.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has scheduled such a sale for Feb. 28 to March 4. There are over 800 parcels currently slated for the sale. The highest bidder wins the property and the tax deed legally transfers ownership to the winning bidder. If you want to participate, the most up-to-date information can be found on the Clerk of the Board’s website at www.mohave.gov.

As a reminder, the due date for the second installment of 2021 property taxes is March 1, and taxes will be delinquent after May 2. Our office is open from 8 .m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please be aware that property taxes may be paid online, by mail, or in-person at the Kingman County Administration building. They can also be paid by calling Point and Pay at 855- 814-6451. We also have drop boxes available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City at these addresses:

– Bullhead City, 1130 Hancock St., Bullhead City, AZ 86442.

– Kingman: 700 W. Beale St., Kingman, AZ 86402.

– Lake Havasu City: 2001 College Drive, Suite 93, Lake Havasu City, AZ, 86403.

For more information regarding property taxes visit www.mohave.gov.