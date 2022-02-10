Column | New year, new opportunities at Mohave Community College

Mohave Community College is starting 2022 with many wonderful opportunities for students and community members, thanks in large part to our partnerships with business, industry, government and education leaders who understand the value and benefits the college brings to the MCC district.

The college offers more than 80 degree and certificate options, along with many non-credit Community and Corporate Education classes. We typically serve more than 5,000 students annually, and we are the region’s top career training center, helping students gain the knowledge and skills necessary to meet the needs of the local and statewide workforce.

MCC continues to be an amazing value, with the lowest tuition in the state and an outstanding return on investment for students and county residents. Over the course of their lives our graduates can expect to receive a 500% return on every dollar they invest at the college through higher lifetime earnings. Altogether, the present value of the benefits associated with an MCC education will generate $2.7 million in savings to state and local taxpayers annually, according to research conducted by labor market analytics firm EMSI.

The college is among the best in the state when it comes to offering degrees and certificates that match the needs of the local workforce. Evidence of this has been seen throughout the pandemic, with the college nursing and health care graduates, and current students, playing a vital role in our community hospitals and medical centers. Many are on the front line, meeting and screening patients, or assisting doctors during surgeries. MCC graduates also include emergency medical services personnel who are the first on the scene of emergency situations to help save lives.

MCC graduates also help keep the economy running by filling the high-skilled jobs that our industries need. Welders, HVAC technicians, Electricians, Automotive Technicians, Chefs and Truck Drivers are all in demand. Students who have completed the college training programs are filling those positions and helping our communities survive and thrive.

I want to thank our Governor for his proposal to invest $30M to establish six new workforce accelerators at community colleges throughout the state, such as MCC’s Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, AMTC. I recently joined my colleagues across the state, along with the Governor and Arizona Commerce Authority CEO Sandra Watson, to discuss all the innovative approaches community colleges are making with workforce development and partnerships with industry leaders. I look forward to working with state lawmakers and the ACA to create a premiere workforce training center for everyone in northwestern Arizona.

I also want to thank our local state representatives who know the value of rural community colleges and work hard to help appropriately fund them statewide. Thanks in large part to Rep. Regina Cobb, Rep. Leo Biasiucci and Sen. Sonny Borelli, the MCC District has a new 2,000 square foot welding center, new x-ray machine for our radiologic technology students, and upgraded training equipment for our dental students. Likewise, thanks to their support the AMTC will be built at the Kingman Airport Industrial Park and will benefit all of Mohave County. The center will provide a flexible training program, which can adapt to meet the needs of the many industries throughout the county, as well as new industries planning to come to Mohave County.

I am hopeful our local representatives will be able to work with other lawmakers across the state and the Governor during this legislative session to continue protecting rural aid, support funding for the AMTC, and ensure community college funding is maintained in the budget baseline. This state funding is critical to maintaining services the college provides students and communities throughout Mohave County.

I join with community college leaders across the state in working with lawmakers to provide much-needed relief from the expenditure limitation that was enacted in 1980. The limit is based on an antiquated formula, which prevents community colleges from accessing funds already invested in the local colleges. I am hopeful that together we can ensure there are appropriate funding levels to allow the college to meet the needs of our growing communities.

I am very pleased to see the college, with help from many community leaders, moving forward with plans to launch NJCAA men’s and women’s soccer teams. If all goes as planned, the teams will be ready for the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference’s fall 2023 season. This opens the door to more opportunities for many local student-athletes to stay and learn in Mohave County. As we look toward the future, no matter the challenge, MCC will continue to provide access to excellent higher education at an affordable price, while meeting the needs of all the communities we serve. The college mission and vision are to serve our communities and empower students to succeed through innovative pathways and quality education. MCC is here to help improve lives and communities, and bridge possibility to purpose and prosperity. We will maintain our role as an economic engine by providing strong workforce training and collaborating with our partners in industry, business, government and education.

For more information about MCC, please go to mohave.edu and learn more about the many academic and workforce training programs your regional college to offer. I also encourage you to read our Strategic Plan at Mohave.edu/Strategic. Go Bighorns!