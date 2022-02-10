Kingman man reported missing in January died in Henderson

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is reporting that William Robles, 70, of Kingman, reported missing on Jan. 12, died in Henderson, Nevada at some point in December 2021.

KPD wrote in a news release that Robles died prior to being reported missing by family members.

According to KPD, it appears that Robles had a medical event while driving that resulted in a crash, from which he was pronounced deceased.

The information was revealed to police by a family member who was checking Robles’ mail because Robles had received a letter from a tow company in Henderson regarding his impounded vehicle.

Robles has since been removed as missing from the National Crime Information Center, the news release noted.

