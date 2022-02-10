Kingman Regional Medical Center offers preventative COVID drug to high-risk individuals

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center now offers the drug Evusheld to certain immune-compromised individuals to prevent illness from COVID-19 infection, according to a press release.

Evusheld is a combination of two long-acting monoclonal antibodies that can help prevent COVID-19 infection, KRMC wrote in a news release.

The drug is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients who are not currently infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and who have not recently been exposed to an individual with COVID-19.



Patients with weakened immune systems – such as those receiving cancer treatment – are eligible to receive the medication. In addition to the vaccines, Evusheld will add another layer of protection from COVID-19 for these patients.

To qualify for Evusheld, a patient must have a condition that causes a weakened immune system or be on a medication that compromises the immune system, the hospital explained.

A patient must have received a primary COVID-19 vaccine series or have a medical reason for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. A primary vaccine series includes two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.



Patients who are interested in receiving Evusheld can speak with a KRMC medical professional to determine if the treatment is right for them by calling 928-681-8590.