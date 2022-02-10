LWHS soccer teams make playoffs

KINGMAN – With the Volunteers and Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School notching soccer wins in play-in matchups on Wednesday, Feb. 9, both squads are headed to the 16-team 2022 Arizona Class 4A playoffs.

The 10th-seeded Lady Vols played first on Wednesday, hosting 23-seed Estrella Foothills. Wednesday was not the first time the Lady Vols battled Estrella Foothills this year, as they also recorded a 1-0 win over the Lady Wolves in their first game of 2022 in January.

The second matchup against Estrella Foothills also saw a close game, with the Lady Vols defeating their opponent 6-5. The Lady Vols are on a three-game winning streak.

Lee Williams is set to travel to take on the seventh-seeded team in 4A, which according to azpreps365 is Salpointe Catholic, at noon Saturday, Feb. 12.

The 16th-seeded Volunteers topped visiting Cholla, seeded 17th, 4-0 on Wednesday night, marking their fourth straight win.

As the lowest-seeded team in the 16-team 4A playoffs, the Vols will travel to take on the top seed in the bracket – Saguaro. That game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

Lady Vols play-in game set for Friday, Feb. 11

The soccer squads aren’t the only Lee Williams High School teams progressing to the post-season, as the 12th-seeded Lady Vols basketball squad is set to host Rio Rico, seed 21st, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

Girls Basketball

Odyssey Institute 38, Kingman 28

The Lady Bulldogs of Kingman High School (11-8) may still have a chance to make the playoffs. They’re currently ranked toward the tail end of the top 24 teams making the playoffs, including play-in games. Kingman fell 38-28 to Odyssey Institute (9-17) on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The Lady Bulldogs will close out the season by traveling to Odyssey at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

Kingman Academy 27, Heritage Academy 13

Kingman Academy High School’s Lady Tigers could also see a playoff berth this season, as they are currently ranked at the backend of the top 24 teams making the playoffs, including play-in games. The Lady Tigers topped Heritage Academy (2-16) 27-13 on Wednesday, Feb. 9. They will close out the season by traveling to Trivium Prep (6-10) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

Boys Basketball

Kingman 46, Odyssey Institute 43

The Kingman High School Bulldogs (7-14) outlasted Odyssey Institute (3-16) 46-43 on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The Bulldogs are set to travel to Odyssey Institute one more time at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 to close out the season.

Kingman is currently ranked 40th in Division 3A, which is likely to douse their playoff hopes.

Heritage Academy 70, Kingman Academy 64

The Tigers of Kingman Academy High School (6-16) lost an away-game matchup against Heritage Academy (11-12) 70-64 on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The Tigers will close the season by traveling to take on Trivium Prep (16-9) at 7 p.m. Friday. Kingman Academy is currently ranked 34th in Division 2A.