OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Plants of the Mohave Desert program slated

A program on Plants of the Mojave Desert will be presented at the Kingman Museum of History and Arts on Saturday, Feb. 12. (Miner file photo)

A program on Plants of the Mojave Desert will be presented at the Kingman Museum of History and Arts on Saturday, Feb. 12. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 11, 2022 3:37 p.m.

KINGMAN - Sounds of Kingman will present Plants of the Mojave Desert and the Traditional Tribal uses at an “Our Time, Our History” presentation at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St., from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.12. Admission is free.

“Although the desert may seem like a desolate landscape devoid of life, it is home to hundreds of unique species. Some are only visible or appear alive for a short time, while others have grown for hundreds of years, and many are not found anywhere else on earth,” Sounds of Kingman wrote in a news release.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State