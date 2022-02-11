Plants of the Mohave Desert program slated

KINGMAN - Sounds of Kingman will present Plants of the Mojave Desert and the Traditional Tribal uses at an “Our Time, Our History” presentation at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St., from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.12. Admission is free.

“Although the desert may seem like a desolate landscape devoid of life, it is home to hundreds of unique species. Some are only visible or appear alive for a short time, while others have grown for hundreds of years, and many are not found anywhere else on earth,” Sounds of Kingman wrote in a news release.