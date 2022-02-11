Police roundup: Phoenix police says 5 officers shot, wounded at home

PHOENIX - Five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including four who were shot while trying to take a baby to safety, Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

A woman at the home also was critically injured, Williams told reporters.

The status of the shooter and other circumstances were not immediately clear, but the police department later said on Twitter that the barricade situation “has been resolved"

Williams said four of the five wounded officers were recovering from their gunshot wounds while the fifth was “seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery.”

The baby had been inside the home “and at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside,” Williams said.

A video on KPNX-TV showed a man coming out of the home with a container, setting it down just outside the front door and then raising his hands to surrender while backing away from the house. The video then appeared to show gunfire as officers approached the doorway.

Sgt. Ann Justus, a police department spokesperson, said the baby was unharmed.

Williams said the first officer to arrive was shot and wounded “multiple times” by a suspect.

“This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe,” Williams said. “If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again.”

Shooting on Arizona reservation critically injures officer

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. - Residents of a Native American reservation in Arizona were told to stay inside their homes as authorities searched Thursday for a suspect who opened fire at tribal police officers, critically injuring one of them, authorities said.

Officers had responded to reported gunfire Wednesday night on the Yavapai-Apache Nation in the Verde Valley region of north-central Arizona. The suspect got out of a vehicle and fled while shooting at officers, tribal officials said in a statement.

Sergeant Preston Brogdon was shot and in critical but stable condition at a hospital, the Yavapai-Apache Police Department said. The five-year veteran is expected to undergo several more surgeries.

Residents were told to stay in their homes until the suspect is caught, with bus service was canceled for two areas of the reservation. KTVK-TV showed officers walking through tall brush and reported that they were searching for the suspect.

“The subject is considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked to stay out of the area until the search has ended,” the tribal statement said.

The FBI is overseeing the investigation with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Valentin Rodriguez, 39, was wanted for questioning in the shooting, FBI officials said in a statement.

Yavapai Silent Witness offered a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The Yavapai-Apache tribe is headquartered in the town of Camp Verde, north of Phoenix.