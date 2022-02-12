OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Blood drive set for Kingman

A community blood drive will be held on Friday, March 4 in Kingman. (Adobe image)

A community blood drive will be held on Friday, March 4 in Kingman. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: February 12, 2022 7:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – A community blood drive will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kingman and Bullhead Sicty from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, March 4. You must be age 16 or older to donate.

There are two locations to donate: the LDS Stake Center at 610 Eastern St. in Kingman, or the LDS chapel at 1690 River View Gardens Drive in Bullhead City.

Vitalant Blood Services, he area’s blood supplier, noted in a new release that someone needs blood every two seconds.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State