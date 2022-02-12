Blood drive set for Kingman

KINGMAN – A community blood drive will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kingman and Bullhead Sicty from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, March 4. You must be age 16 or older to donate.

There are two locations to donate: the LDS Stake Center at 610 Eastern St. in Kingman, or the LDS chapel at 1690 River View Gardens Drive in Bullhead City.

Vitalant Blood Services, he area’s blood supplier, noted in a new release that someone needs blood every two seconds.