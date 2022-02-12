OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Academy cheerleaders perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

From left, Kingman Academy High School cheerleaders Amy Carlisle, Keona Villeso and Kayla Lytle pose at an exhibit in Hawaii, where they participated in the Varsity Spirit Pear Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolul in December. Their coach is Kiana Perea. (Courtesy photo)

From left, Kingman Academy High School cheerleaders Amy Carlisle, Keona Villeso and Kayla Lytle pose at an exhibit in Hawaii, where they participated in the Varsity Spirit Pear Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolul in December. Their coach is Kiana Perea. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 12, 2022 6:30 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, February 12, 2022 7:40 PM

KINGMAN – Seniors Amy Carlisle, Kayla Lytle and Keona Villeso from Kingman Academy High School were three of more than 600 high school cheerleaders from across the country representing the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii Dec. 4-8.

A news release noted the girls were invited to perform as part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during their Varsity Spirit summer camp. All-Americans are selected via tryouts based on superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association. Only the top 10% of cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber.

Carlisle, Lytle and Villeso performed with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade, and then were a part of the parade in front of thousands of spectators lining the streets of Waikiki Beach. The trip marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme was “Remembering the Past and Celebrating our Future.”

“We honored our veterans and their families while recognizing that once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies,” the news release read. “Besides being able to perform for true national heroes, these athletes had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a memorable trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Missouri battleship.”

The selected KAHS cheerleaders thanked all the Rotary club members, Culvers Restaurant, Pesty Pest Control, VFW Post 3516, Kingman Moose Lodge, the KAHS basketball parents, the Villeso family, the Meredith Family, Rozlynn Lange, Becky and Terry Turner, Dennis Ansbro and many members of the Kingman community for their generous donations and support.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State