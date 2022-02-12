Kingman Academy cheerleaders perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

KINGMAN – Seniors Amy Carlisle, Kayla Lytle and Keona Villeso from Kingman Academy High School were three of more than 600 high school cheerleaders from across the country representing the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii Dec. 4-8.



A news release noted the girls were invited to perform as part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during their Varsity Spirit summer camp. All-Americans are selected via tryouts based on superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association. Only the top 10% of cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber.

Carlisle, Lytle and Villeso performed with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade, and then were a part of the parade in front of thousands of spectators lining the streets of Waikiki Beach. The trip marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme was “Remembering the Past and Celebrating our Future.”

“We honored our veterans and their families while recognizing that once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies,” the news release read. “Besides being able to perform for true national heroes, these athletes had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a memorable trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Missouri battleship.”

The selected KAHS cheerleaders thanked all the Rotary club members, Culvers Restaurant, Pesty Pest Control, VFW Post 3516, Kingman Moose Lodge, the KAHS basketball parents, the Villeso family, the Meredith Family, Rozlynn Lange, Becky and Terry Turner, Dennis Ansbro and many members of the Kingman community for their generous donations and support.