Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 12
Kingman, KAOL girls out of playoff contention

Originally Published: February 12, 2022 6:27 p.m.

BUCKEYE – The Bulldogs of Kingman High School lost (7-15) to Odyssey Institute (4-16) 60-33 in Buckeye on Friday, Feb. 11. According to Class 3A rankings, Kingman is ranked 40th, which is not high enough to advance to the playoffs.

Boys Basketball

Trivium Prep 96, Kingman Academy 53

GOODYEAR – The Kingman Academy High School Tigers (6-17) fell to Trivium Prep (17-9) 96-53 on Friday, Feb. 11.

According to Class 2A rankings on AZPreps 365, Kingman Academy is ranked 32nd, which is not high enough to advance to the playoffs.

Girls Basketball

Kingman 46, Institute 40

BUCKEYE – The Lady Bulldogs of Kingman High School (12-8) topped Odyssey Institute (9-18) 46-40 on Friday, Feb. 11 to end the regular season.

Kingman Academy 39, Trivium Prep 16

Kingman Academy High School’s Lady Tigers (10-11) defeated Trivium Prep (6-11) 39-16 on Friday, Feb. 11 to close out the regular season.

