Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 12
Kingman police will be on the lookout on Super Bowl Sunday

You’ll want to have a designated driver if you’re leaving home to watch Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13. The Kingman Police will be conducting special DUI enforcement measures on the day of the big game, the agency announced in a news release. (Photo by U.S. Air Force/Public domain)

Originally Published: February 12, 2022 7:08 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, February 12, 2022 7:41 PM

KINGMAN – With Super Bowl 56 set for Sunday, Feb. 13, the Kingman Police Department is advising the community that it will be conducting DUI enforcement.

KPD wrote in a news release that in conjunction with the Western Arizona DUI Task Force, it will be providing extra patrols looking for impaired drivers this Sunday.

“If your night involves alcohol outside your home, plan for a sober ride home,” KPD wrote. “If you’re hosting a party, take care of your guests. Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.”

The KPD wrote in a news release that anyone arrested for DUI drugs or DUI alcohol will go to jail and have their vehicle impounded.

The average cost of a DUI offense is close to $10,000 when taking into account fines, court and impound fees, insurance rates and more.

“Don’t get sidelined by a DUI,” KPD continued. “Stay in the game. If you know you’ll be drinking, plan for a safe ride home before you leave the house. If you suspect an impaired driver please contact law enforcement.”

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has provided the Kingman Police Department with grant funding for overtime to have additional officers assigned for enforcement and detection during times where the likelihood of impaired drivers is increased, usually around holidays.

