Lamon, Ugenti-Rita to speak to Conservative Republican Club of Kingman

KINGMAN – A pair of candidates for state-wide Arizona elected positions are coming to Kingman.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon and GOP Secretary of State hopeful Michelle Ugenti-Rita will address the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.

Lamon, a businessman who owns a solar company and played football at the University of Alabama, is making his first run for office. Ugenti-Rita is an Arizona state representative and former beauty queen.

The meeting will be held at the BPO Elks Club at 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman. It costs $3 to attend. No reservations are necessary and guests and non-members of the club are welcome.

Hot lunches can be purchased. For more information contact crck@reagan.com or 928-530-3637.