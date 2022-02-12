OFFERS
Lamon, Ugenti-Rita to speak to Conservative Republican Club of Kingman

U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon, holding microphone, will speak to the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman on Monday, Feb. 14. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 12, 2022 7:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – A pair of candidates for state-wide Arizona elected positions are coming to Kingman.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon and GOP Secretary of State hopeful Michelle Ugenti-Rita will address the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.

Lamon, a businessman who owns a solar company and played football at the University of Alabama, is making his first run for office. Ugenti-Rita is an Arizona state representative and former beauty queen.

The meeting will be held at the BPO Elks Club at 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman. It costs $3 to attend. No reservations are necessary and guests and non-members of the club are welcome.

Hot lunches can be purchased. For more information contact crck@reagan.com or 928-530-3637.

