Las Vegas pair arrested for alleged vehicle theft in Dolan Springs

Jefferson Franklin Russell and Cassandra Benita Rodgers (MSCO photo)

Originally Published: February 12, 2022 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Jefferson Franklin Russell, 26, and Cassandra Benita Rodgers, 23, both of Las Vegas, were arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Feb. 5 for allegedly stealing a side-by-side in Dolan Springs.

MCSO wrote in a news release that just after 10 a.m. Feb. 5, deputies responded to a vehicle theft in progress in Dolan Springs. The reporting party and victim alleged that his Can-Am had been stolen and that he was currently watching multiple subjects attempting to load the side-by-side into a pickup truck.

Deputies contacted the victim by phone, who advised that he had left the side-by-side parked at a job site on Feb. 4, and that it was gone when he returned the next day. The victim reportedly observed drag marks from where the side-by-side was parked, and followed them to a desert area where he observed the subjects attempting to load the vehicle into a truck.

Deputies followed the victim’s directions and located the stolen side-by-side, MCSO wrote, with deputies also observing that the truck had become stuck in a ravine.

Deputies approached the truck and made contact with one male and one female, identified as Russell and Rodgers, respectively. A search of the suspects’ vehicle reportedly revealed a baggie with methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, multiple lock-picking devices and prescription bottles of pills not related to either subject.

Russell was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, theft of means of transportation, possession of a weapon in a drug offense, prescription drug violation and dangerous drug possession, all felonies. Rodgers was arrested on suspicion of theft of means of transportation, prescription drug violation, dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia violation.

Both were booked into the Mohave County jail.

