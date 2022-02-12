OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Carol Elaine Booth

Carol Elaine Booth

Carol Elaine Booth

Originally Published: February 12, 2022 6:52 p.m.

Carol Elaine Booth, 66 of Kingman, AZ passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2022. She was born May 7, 1955 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She is survived by her children Jason (Melanie) Booth of Tucson, AZ, Macey (Scott) Verburg of Sand Lake, MI, Leah (Ricky) Rosales of Las Vegas, NV and Andrea (Larry) Brown of Kingman, AZ; seven grandchildren; her mother Nobie Whiddon and her sister Jan (Jerry) Lively of Washington. She is preceded in death by her father Frazier Buchanan and stepdad Ortho Sherman Whiddon “Whit”.

A private memorial service will be held with immediate family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State