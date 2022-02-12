Obituary | Carol Elaine Booth

Carol Elaine Booth, 66 of Kingman, AZ passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2022. She was born May 7, 1955 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She is survived by her children Jason (Melanie) Booth of Tucson, AZ, Macey (Scott) Verburg of Sand Lake, MI, Leah (Ricky) Rosales of Las Vegas, NV and Andrea (Larry) Brown of Kingman, AZ; seven grandchildren; her mother Nobie Whiddon and her sister Jan (Jerry) Lively of Washington. She is preceded in death by her father Frazier Buchanan and stepdad Ortho Sherman Whiddon “Whit”.

A private memorial service will be held with immediate family.