Obituary | Herschel Childers

Herschel Childers

Herschel Childers

Originally Published: February 12, 2022 6:53 p.m.

Herschel Childers of Golden Valley, Arizona passed away on Jan. 22, 2022 at the age of 68. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage and strength in facing life’s challenges. Despite the pain, Herschel went out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

To have known Herschel, is to love him. He was a fun-loving, hardworking, generous and compassionate man. Herschel wore many hats through the years…sheet metal worker, roofer, HVAC installer, husband, father, son…friend. When he was not working, Herschel enjoyed hunting, ﬁshing, swimming at the lake, 4-wheeling and having a good time with his friends and family.

Herschel is preceded in death by his mother, Winona; his father, Jim; and his two brothers, Hubert and Danny. He is survived by his wife, Tammy; his ﬁve children, Shana, Josh, Rina, Adam and Amanda; his siblings, Evelyn, Loise, James and Connie; and his 13 grandchildren.

Herschel will be honored in a Celebration of Life at 2 pm on April 22, 2022 at the Golden Paradise Landowners building in Golden Valley, Arizona.

