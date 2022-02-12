Obituary | Russell “Dick” Hartley

Russell “Dick” Hartley passed away in his beloved town of Kingman Arizona.

Russ was a proud father to four children: Joe, Dave, Sue, Rich, as well as proud Grandfather of 5 and is survived by his brother Ron of Palm Harbor, Florida and sister Rosie of Gulfport, MS.

Russ was preceded in death by his wife Pat and brother Bob. Russ served his country as a United States Marine, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served his community working with the Boy Scouts of America, Will County Historical Society, EPA, Route 66 Powerhouse Museum, and the Kingman Army Airfield Museum.