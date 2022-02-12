OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Russell “Dick” Hartley

Russell “Dick” Hartley

Russell “Dick” Hartley

Originally Published: February 12, 2022 6:55 p.m.

Russell “Dick” Hartley passed away in his beloved town of Kingman Arizona.

Russ was a proud father to four children: Joe, Dave, Sue, Rich, as well as proud Grandfather of 5 and is survived by his brother Ron of Palm Harbor, Florida and sister Rosie of Gulfport, MS.

Russ was preceded in death by his wife Pat and brother Bob. Russ served his country as a United States Marine, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served his community working with the Boy Scouts of America, Will County Historical Society, EPA, Route 66 Powerhouse Museum, and the Kingman Army Airfield Museum.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State