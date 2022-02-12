OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Todd Allen Maehren

Todd Allen Maehren

Todd Allen Maehren

Originally Published: February 12, 2022 6:56 p.m.

Todd Allen Maehren, 65, born in Hayward, California. Sept. 29, 1956, passed away peacefully at home on Jan 31, 2022, in Kingman, Arizona.

Todd was a talented musician who played with many Las Vegas and local bands which include Nashville Express, Retrospect, Charlie Connor Band, Long Tyme Comin’ Band, and several others. He was very active with the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center Jam Sessions and Hosted Karaoke there for several years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Virginia. Todd enjoyed making others laugh and joking around with them. He had many friends and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 26, 2022, 1 to 3 pm at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center at 1776 Airway Ave., Kingman, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State