Obituary | Todd Allen Maehren

Todd Allen Maehren, 65, born in Hayward, California. Sept. 29, 1956, passed away peacefully at home on Jan 31, 2022, in Kingman, Arizona.

Todd was a talented musician who played with many Las Vegas and local bands which include Nashville Express, Retrospect, Charlie Connor Band, Long Tyme Comin’ Band, and several others. He was very active with the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center Jam Sessions and Hosted Karaoke there for several years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Virginia. Todd enjoyed making others laugh and joking around with them. He had many friends and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 26, 2022, 1 to 3 pm at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center at 1776 Airway Ave., Kingman, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.