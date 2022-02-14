OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona State holds off Washington State, wins 58-55

Originally Published: February 14, 2022 9:56 a.m.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Marreon Jackson and Jalen Graham scored 14 points apiece and Arizona State held off Washington State for a 58-55 victory on Saturday night.

Arizona State took the lead for good with 15:48 to play and led by as many as eight. Tyrell Roberts made consecutive 3-pointers to pull the Cougars to 53-52 with 2:53 left, but Jackson answered with a 3 and Graham a jumper to extend the lead to 58-52.

Michael Flowers’ 3-pointer pulled Washington State within three and the Cougars then forced a turnover with 23.2 left. But Roberts’ 3-point attempt from the top of the arc hit the front of the rim.

Yet Arizona State had another turnover on the inbounds pass on its next possession following a timeout with 4.2 left. The Cougars turned the ball over on a cross-court pass on the inbounds to end it.

Luther Muhammad added 12 points for Arizona State (8-15, 4-9 Pac-12), which shot 56% (14 of 25) in the second half and finished with 33 points from the bench compared to 14 by the Cougars.

Roberts scored 14 points with four 3-pointers for Washington State (14-9, 7-5). Mouhamed Gueye added 12 points. Flowers, who has averaged 18.8 points in the last four games, finished with six on a pair of 3-pointers.

The Cougars made 10 shots from long range but finished 18-of-59 (30.5%) shooting from the field.

Arizona State snapped a two-game skid since upsetting then-No. 3 UCLA 87-84 in triple overtime on Feb. 5.

Washington State, which lost to fourth-ranked Arizona on Thursday, has lost consecutive games since ending a five-game winning streak.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State