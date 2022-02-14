BRIEFS: Arizona celebrates 110 years of statehood

PHOENIX — Arizona is marking 110 years of statehood.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued a proclamation declaring Monday as Arizona Statehood Day.

It was on Feb. 14, 1912 that President William Howard Taft's signing of legislation that officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state.

Ducey in a statement said Arizona remains a top destination for businesses and families all these decades later.

Prior to statehood, Arizona had been a U.S. territory for nearly 50 years.

Tucson man is convicted of 2nd-degree murder in wife's death

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson man is facing up to 22 years in prison after being convicted of the 2019 killing of his wife.

A Pima County Superior Court jury on Friday found 45-year-old Kenneth Russell Nelson guilty of second-degree murder.

He was accused of first-degree murder, but jurors decided on a lesser charge.

Prosecutors said Nelson could get a prison term of between 10 and 22 years when he’s sentenced on April 4.

Cyndie Nelson was found dead at the family’s home in May 2019.

Prosecutors said the woman's throat was slashed with a pocket knife and she was stabbed numerous times.

Tucson TV station KOLD reported that according to trial testimony, Cyndie Nelson had asked her husband for a divorce before her death and planned to take the couple’s baby and move into a hotel.

Union Pacific Railroad reimbursing Tempe for 2020 derailment

TEMPE, Ariz. — Union Pacific Railroad will be reimbursing Tempe nearly $482,000 for expenses related to the July 2020 train derailment, according to city officials.

They said the reimbursement covers repair and replacement of damaged city property, incident response costs, traffic control, environmental testing and other expenses.

City Council members approved the agreement during their meeting Thursday.

Union Pacific spent about $11 million to repair and replace portions of the historic railroad bridge over Tempe Town Lake.

The company owns the railroad bridge that was built in 1912.

Union Pacific also repaired portions of Rio Salado Parkway and damage to Tempe Beach Park including trees and streetlights.

Authorities ID body found in desert area near Tucson airport

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities have identified a body found in a desert area near Tucson International Airport and it's being investigated as homicide case.

Tucson police, Tucson Airport Authority police and city fire department crews responded to the scene Friday after a passer-by reported seeing the body.

Authorities said the victim was dead at the scene and has been identified as 32-year-old Gabriel Orduno.

The possible cause of death hasn’t been released and police said it remains an active investigation.