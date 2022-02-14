Phoenix police plan video release after officers, woman shot

PHOENIX (AP) — It will be two weeks before the Phoenix Police Department will release video and audio of a standoff with a gunman who shot five patrol officers and injured four others.

Police had gone to a home Friday in the pre-dawn hours in response to a 911 call reporting a woman had been shot. When an ambush and barricade situation ended, the gunman and a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend were dead while their baby was unharmed.

“I cannot recall an incident in city history where so many officers were injured,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said at a news conference after Friday’s shootings. “Nine officers shot or injured. That is an incredibly heavy weight for all of us.”

Two officers who were shot remain hospitalized as of Sunday. Police said all are expected to survive.

Gallego, Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams and other city leaders have condemned the shooting as a “senseless act of violence.”

SWAT officers used ballistic shields as they rescued the 1-month-old girl during the standoff with a gunman, later identified as Morris Richard Jones III, 36.

Federal court records showed Jones had a criminal history dating back to at least 2007, including convictions in Oklahoma for using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and in Arizona for conspiring to transport, for profit, people who were in the country illegally.

Police said that after Jones shot one officer, the gunman tried unsuccessfully to drive out of the garage of the home, where he barricaded himself and was found dead hours later.

The woman was found critically wounded in the home after the standoff and died at a hospital. She was identified as Shatifah Lobley, 29, of Phoenix.

Police said family members told them the baby was the child of Lobley and Jones.

Sgt. Andy Williams, a police spokesman, said Lobley was shot before officers arrived.

Still unclear is whether Jones killed himself or died from shots fired by police.

“I am so proud of the courageous men and women of Phoenix police,” Chief Williams said on Twitter. “While they heal from their wounds, their brothers and sisters in blue will be back out there answering when you call."