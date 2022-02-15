Briefs | Man accused of stealing a $25K dinosaur claw at Tucson show

TUCSON – A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from a vendor in Tucson last month and then trying to resell it, according to authorities.

Tucson police said the claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city’s annual Gem and Mineral Show.

They said 39-year-old Christopher Thomas allegedly tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police.

The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.

Thomas is facing a felony charge of trafficking stolen property, police said.

UA students accused of throwing trash onto Tucson mosque

TUCSON – The Islamic Center of Tucson wants the University of Arizona to intervene in an ongoing issue of students throwing trash onto their property from a neighboring off-campus apartment building.

Muhammad Zaki, the centers’ outreach director, told the Arizona Daily Star on Monday that he fears a pedestrian or visitor will inevitably get injured.

Surveillance footage taken by mosque cameras shows people dropping boxes from Sol Y Luna apartments, a private luxury high-rise building mainly housing students.

The university did not immediately respond a request from The Associated Press for comment.

The building is owned by Nelson Properties. Ashley Lott, a spokeswoman for Nelson, says the company has reported the incident to local law enforcement. The management company’s lease agreements strictly ban unlawful behavior, Lott said.

Zaki acknowledged that the apartments are not official university property. But he still feels the school has an obligation to step in so that Muslim students can feel safe coming to the center.

Gunman who shot 5 Phoenix police officers died by suicide

PHOENIX – A gunman who shot and wounded five Phoenix police patrol officers and injured four others last week died by suicide, authorities said Monday.

An autopsy done by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office states that 36-year-old Morris Richard Jones III died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police had gone to a home Friday in the pre-dawn hours in response to a 911 call reporting a woman had been shot.

Investigators said the incident apparently started as a domestic dispute between Jones and his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Shatifah Lobley of Phoenix.

Police believe Lobley was shot before Jones’ confrontation with police and she died after being taken to a hospital.

The couple’s 1-month-old girl was unharmed.

Five officers were shot and wounded and four others were injured by ricochet or shrapnel. Only one officer remains hospitalized as of Monday.

“The first officer, who was shot multiple times, that’s the officer that remains in the hospital and that one will likely be an extended recovery time,” said Sgt. Ann Justus, a police spokeswoman.

She said the other injured officers are either at varying levels of recovery or expected to return to work soon.

Arizona celebrates 110 years of statehood

PHOENIX – Arizona is marking 110 years of statehood. Gov. Doug Ducey issued a proclamation declaring Monday as Arizona Statehood Day.

It was on Feb. 14, 1912 that President William Howard Taft’s signing of legislation that officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state.

Ducey in a statement said Arizona remains a top destination for businesses and families all these decades later.

Prior to statehood, Arizona had been a U.S. territory for nearly 50 years.

Union Pacific Railroad reimbursing Tempe for 2020 derailment

TEMPE – Union Pacific Railroad will be reimbursing Tempe nearly $482,000 for expenses related to the July 2020 train derailment, according to city officials.

They said the reimbursement covers repair and replacement of damaged city property, incident response costs, traffic control, environmental testing and other expenses.

City Council members approved the agreement during their meeting Thursday.

Union Pacific spent about $11 million to repair and replace portions of the historic railroad bridge over Tempe Town Lake.

The company owns the railroad bridge that was built in 1912.

Union Pacific also repaired portions of Rio Salado Parkway and damage to Tempe Beach Park including trees and streetlights.