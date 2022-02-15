Bullhead City man arrested for allegedly not keeping sex offender registration current

KINGMAN – Reynaldo Gaxiola, 55, of Bullhead City, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Feb. 1 after it was reportedly revealed that he failed to keep current his sex offender registration.

MCSO wrote in a news release that on Monday, Jan. 31, deputies observed a white truck driving on Highway 95 at a low rate of speed with its hazard lights on. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and contacted Gaxiola.

Gaxiola reportedly told deputies that his vehicle was having mechanical issues.

A records check revealed his license was expired and that his sex offender registration was not current, according to law enforcement. He reportedly first told deputies his registration was current.

MCSO wrote that deputies could not confirm the status of the registration as the stop was made after hours. Gaxiola was released from the scene, where his vehicle remained as it was non-operational.

The next day, deputies contacted Bullhead City Police Department detectives, who reportedly advised that Gaxiola’s sex offender registration was not current and had not been registered since November 2018.

According to MCSO, deputies returned to the vehicle and found Gaxiola attempting to remove the vehicle from the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender, and booked into the Mohave County jail.