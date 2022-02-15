OFFERS
Wed, Feb. 16
Debate set for Secretary of State and Attorney General candidates in Kingman

Originally Published: February 15, 2022 4:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Candidates for Secretary of State and Attorney General will debate on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Beale Street Celebrations at 201 N. 4th St. The Secretary of State debate will take place at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Attorney General debate at 6:30 p.m..

The event is sponsored by Arizona Debates Battleground 2022, which hosts Republican debates around the state. According to a news release, candidates for Secretary of State that have been invited to debate include Michelle Ugenti-Rita, Mark Finchem, Shawna Bolick and Beau Lane.

Candidates for Attorney General that have been invited to debate include Lacy Cooper, Rodney Glassman, Andy Gould, Dawn Grove, Abraham Hamden and Tiffany Shedd.

