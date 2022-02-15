Don Martin outdoors column: Brothers share successful javelina hunt

KINGMAN – The 2022 HAM (handgun-archery-muzzleloader) javelina hunts have just ended and for me, it is one that I will fondly remember for a long time.

Normally I don’t get to hunt with my brother, Golden Valley resident Gary Martin, because I’m assisting clients on their hunts.

But this year my schedule was going to be open due to some medical issues I had going on, so despite missing the opening weekend of the two-week long HAM hunt, I was going to be able to go with my brother on the last weekend of his hunt.

Gary had drawn a tag in Unit 18B, which is his favorite unit to hunt javelina in. There were 275 tags issued for that hunt. In addition to Gary, there were six other of our mutual friends who had drawn tags and would also be in camp.

Gary has been successful many times on this hunt, and he is one of those hunters that takes both a muzzleloader and a handgun when he goes on a HAM hunt.

Both of us are getting up there in age, and our ability to hike over the hills and canyons like we have in the past has greatly diminished. Now we have to count on our experience and our glassing skills to make these hunts successful.

Hunting javelina involves walking more than glassing. If you’re just glassing, you’re probably not very successful hunting these collared peccaries.

Javelina are not pigs, even though a lot of sportsmen, myself included, generally call them pigs. Believe it or not, they are more closely related to a hippopotamus than they are to common swine.

They are, in fact, the second most-hunted big game animal in Arizona, with only deer being pursued more by the state’s sportsmen. This year there were 11,391 general javelina tags issued.

In addition, there were 25 CHAMP tags and 1,355 youth-only tags issued, as well as 5,775 HAM tags and 8,561 archery-only tags.

As it turned out, before Gary even got to camp, four of the hunters in camp had already filled their tags.

Our friend Bobby Condit from Lake Havasu came up as did Jay Chan, who did hunt on the opening weekend with his brother, Flagstaff resident Alan Chan.

My brother had got to camp on Tuesday and when I got there on Thursday, he had bad news. Not only was he not feeling well, but he had issues with his 4-wheeler. Add that to the fact he had not seen even one javelina!

Condit tagged out the first day he was there, but he was going to stay a couple of more days and do some glassing with Jay.

Gary and I would be together for the remainder of the hunt.

Friday morning, we had quite a surprise when driving into a place we were going to glass, I spotted a group of javelina on a hillside. The wind was blowing right at them, and they took off in a dead run. Even though they had short legs, these critters can run very fast.

Gary pursued them, but was unable to relocate them.

We spent the rest of the morning and that afternoon glassing spots we had seen javelina at in the past, but we didn’t see anything except a lot of cattle.

Saturday morning the plan was for Condit and Chan to go into the bottom of a canyon to glass, while Gary and I would go up on top of a flat top mountain to glass.

We had been glassing about an hour when we heard coyotes sounding off in the canyon below us. We walked over to the edge of the canyon and spotted two men on horseback, along with about 10 hound dogs. We assumed they were hunting mountain lions. One thing for sure, with all that activity in the canyon, if there were pigs there, they would be spooked.

I told Gary we needed to leave and go look at another area.

As we were driving off the mountain, I stopped to glass in an area where I had seen javelina in the past. It was almost 11 a.m. and the heatwaves made glassing difficult.

I saw a couple of javelina walking across a flat almost two miles away. I put up my spotting scope and determined there were at least three animals and they were walking towards a line of rocks and thick brush.

I watched through my spotting scope as the javelina disappeared in the brush.

I told Gary we would just wait in the area till they came back out to feed. Now it was a waiting game.

And wait we did. We searched out a juniper tree that we took refuge under, and waited four hours before we made our move. Gary checked the wind and then moved into position in the area where I had last seen the small group.

I drove back to the mountain where I set up the spotting scope to watch for the javelina to come out to feed.

Almost two hours later, with the sun starting to get low in the western sky, the three pigs appeared less than 200 yards from where Gary was sitting.

I told him that the pigs were up and behind him. From there, he slowly moved in. He spotted the large boar in the group and in no time, it was down!

It had been a team effort and the plan we had made had worked to perfection.

Getting to hunt again with my brother brought back a lot of memories from the past. I hope it is not the last time I’ll get to share a quality outdoor experience with my brother.