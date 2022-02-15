OFFERS
Golden Valley students give back to the community

Students and from the Black Mountain School in Golden Valley pose with a check for Help Animals Live Today. On the table is food that the students collected for Golden Valley Events, a local non-profit organization that provides food to their community. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 15, 2022 4:49 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY – Kammie Furman, Black Mountain School’s counselor, decided she wanted to encourage collaborative community engagement among her students. The BMS Panther Patrol and BMS Student Council came together to raise money for Help Animals Live Today, a local non-profit organization that rescues animals, and conduct a canned food drive for Golden Valley Events, a local nonprofit organization that provides food to their community.

According to a new release, $794.50 was raised for HALT. In addition, 703 canned food/non-perishable items were donated to the Golden Valley Events Food Bank.

Panther Patrol is a social-emotional intervention in which trained students volunteer their recesses to recognize positive interactions during morning and lunch recesses. Student Council is a club of elected students which strives for ongoing school improvement.

Veronica Gutierrez and Elena Malaro of Golden Valley Events continually thanked Furman for encouraging the students to get involved.

“I want you all to know this will help the community so much. Thank you,” Gutierrez said.

Students said they felt good about helping members of their community. BMS Panther Patrol and BMS Student Council were rewarded with a hot chocolate bar.

The school was able to participate in community give-back experience to raise money for HALT. Elementary students competed in a penny war and fourth- through eighth-graders participated in a run-a-thon. For the penny war, any coin other than a penny or bill counted against the overall penny count for a classroom. Medals were awarded for the top three students in three run-a-thon categories: most money raised, most laps run/walked by a male student, and most laps run/walked by a female student.

The BMS classrooms that raised the most money during the penny war and collected the highest amount of canned foods received a pizza party in January.

"It feels good to give people food when they don't have food," said fourth-grader Makayla Slansky.

