LWHS soccer squads bow out of state championship tourney

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School soccer squads, both boys and girls, were knocked out of the 4A state championship running with losses to highly seeded opponents on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The 16th-seeded Volunteers, who finishing the season 8-6-1, advanced to the first round of the playoffs after defeating No. 17 Cholla 4-0 in a play-in matchup on Feb. 9. That landed the Vols a matchup against Saguaro, the top-seeded team in the 4A bracket, for this past Saturday.

The Volunteers fell 8-0 to Saguaro, who were set to advance to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in a matchup against 8th-seeded Goldwater.

The Lady Vols, seeded 10th, finished their season at 13-6 and advanced to the first round of the playoffs with a 6-5 play-in victory over 23rd-seeded Estrella Foothills on Feb. 9. That win awarded the Lady Vols a berth in the first round of the playoffs against Salpointe Catholic, the seventh seed, on Saturday.

The Lady Vols were also shutout, losing 4-0. Salpointe Catholic will battle Flagstaff, the 2nd seed, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 16.