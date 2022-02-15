OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

LWHS soccer squads bow out of state championship tourney

Sophomore Victoria Castenado (20) of the Lee Williams girls soccer team prepares to battle for the ball in this file photo. The Lady Vols lost 4-0 in the opening round of the state playoffs. (Miner file photo)

Sophomore Victoria Castenado (20) of the Lee Williams girls soccer team prepares to battle for the ball in this file photo. The Lady Vols lost 4-0 in the opening round of the state playoffs. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 15, 2022 2:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School soccer squads, both boys and girls, were knocked out of the 4A state championship running with losses to highly seeded opponents on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The 16th-seeded Volunteers, who finishing the season 8-6-1, advanced to the first round of the playoffs after defeating No. 17 Cholla 4-0 in a play-in matchup on Feb. 9. That landed the Vols a matchup against Saguaro, the top-seeded team in the 4A bracket, for this past Saturday.

The Volunteers fell 8-0 to Saguaro, who were set to advance to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in a matchup against 8th-seeded Goldwater.

The Lady Vols, seeded 10th, finished their season at 13-6 and advanced to the first round of the playoffs with a 6-5 play-in victory over 23rd-seeded Estrella Foothills on Feb. 9. That win awarded the Lady Vols a berth in the first round of the playoffs against Salpointe Catholic, the seventh seed, on Saturday.

The Lady Vols were also shutout, losing 4-0. Salpointe Catholic will battle Flagstaff, the 2nd seed, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State