Mohave County issued 7 building permits in the week ending Feb. 4.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 4:

– Ambient Edge dba Plumbing By Jake: Yucca: HVAC, replace 2-ton 18 Seer mini split.

– Ambient Edge dba Plumbing By Jake: 4475 E. Mohave Airport Drive, Kingman; replace three heaters.

– TD Holley: Yucca; 200 amp service.

– Ronald Snyder: 2815 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; green tag requested 100 amp.

– Albert Johnson Construction: Kingman; electrical service 200 amp.

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 2149 E. Maverick Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof manufactured home.

– Jose Navarro-Ramirez: Kingman; electric to garage.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 10:

– Stanley Security Solutions: 3840 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; $200.

– TR Orr: 302 E. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; $0.

– John Hough: 120 E. Spring St., Kingman; addition $2,723.

– MDL Electric: 711 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.

– Walker Service Electric: 835 Beverly Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.

– Solgen Power: 2743 Colorado Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 1135 Franklin Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Suntuity Electric: 3369 Rosewood St., Kingman; electric; $198.

– PM&M Electric: 3271 Motherlode Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– PM&M Electric: 885 Country Club Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Forty Four Construction: 3405 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,383.

– Big Red Construction: 3597 N. Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR; $7,754.

– Big Red Construction: 3591 N. Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR; $7,754.

– Big Red Construction: 3585 N. Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR; $7,754.

– Big Red Construction: 3579 N. Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR; $7,754.

– Canyon State Enterprises: 3649 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $7,696.

– Canyon State Enterprises: 3536 N. Miller St., K – ingman; new SFR; $7,696.

– Joemar Bautista: 2740 N. Evans St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,309.

– Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 3423 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,512.

– Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 2014 N. Apache Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,907.

– Discount Signs: 3990 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $206.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 10:

– ABC Counseling Services: 2401 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 4, Kingman; counseling services.

– C Boyds Sleep Center: 3930 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. C, Kingman; furniture.

– Cost Cutters Kingman; 3990 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. C, Kingman; beauty shop.

– Damascus Journey Life Coaching: 2022 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; life coach and skills training.

– Desert Prowash: 3428 N. Sage St., Kingman; mobile power wash.

– Gresham Financial: 616 E. Beale St., Kingman; accountant.

– Kingman Roofing: 2615 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; contractor.

– LV Property Pros: 6210 N. Jones Blvd., Ste. 750872, Las Vegas; janitorial.

– Meraki Wood Designs: 2146 Roy Rogers Way, Kingman; arts and crafts.

– M-K Automotive: 3829 N. Melody St., Kingman; auto repair shop.

– Off Broadway Photography: 544 E. Beale St., Kingman; photography studio.

– Off The Floor Décor & More: 2505 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; retail trade.

– Patterson D&B: 2404 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; real estate office.

– Precise Sign Co.: 107 S. 57th Drive, Phoenix; signs.

– River Rock Promotional Products: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; embroidery.

– Robert Beyer Realtor: 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; real estate office.

– Sousa Fencing: 1983 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; contractor.

– Spy Glass Network: 2867 Cimarron Drive, Kingman; architect design.

– Tetra Moving Service: 899 S. Hope Road, Golden Valley; moving service handyman.

– The Last Chapter Books and Gaming: 2116 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; book store.

– Vasco Healthcare: 3555 Western Ave., Kingman; health care.

– Wings N Tacos: 1555 E. Northern Ave., Kingman