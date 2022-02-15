OFFERS
Obituary | Kimberly Ann Wirth

Kimberly Ann Wirth

Kimberly Ann Wirth

Originally Published: February 15, 2022 3:10 p.m.

Born May 27, 1962, in Santa Maria, California, passed away on Feb. 4, 2022.

Kim is survived by her husband, Dale; two stepsons, David (wife Yolanda and daughter Alaina) who reside in Farmington, New Mexico and Brian who resides in Hoffenheim, Germany. Kim is also survived by her parents William and Sharon Kirkland; and a younger brother, Dan Kirkland (wife Lisa and daughter Rachel) who all resides in Kingman, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held on Feb. 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kingman, Arizona.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

