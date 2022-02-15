Obituary | Lyndal Marie Byram

Lyndal Marie Byram, age 84, passed away peacefully at home with her family and caregivers by her side on Jan. 14, 2022. Her family appreciates the wonderful care she received from KRMC Hospice.

Lyndal was born in Phoenix, AZ, and her family lived briefly in Casa Grande before moving to Kingman, AZ, in 1942. A lifetime Methodist, Lyndal was a member of Saint John’s United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lester Byram, and her sister, Penny Vandevier. She is survived by her three sons, John, Kevin, and Bobby, daughter-in-law Simran, grandson Neil, her sister, Margy Risner, sister-in-law, Mary Majors, many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces.

Lyndal graduated from Kingman High School, where she played clarinet, was in the Honor Society, and was Head Majorette, twirling two batons. Lyndal attended Arizona State Teachers College, where she helped circulate petitions for changing the institution to Arizona State University. She graduated with an education degree in 3-1/2 years. While at ASU, she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta, Pleaides Women’s Honor Society, and the Who’s Who in American Universities.

Lyndal started teaching, which she adored, in Chandler, AZ, in 1959. For the next 27 years, Lyndal taught 5th and 2nd grades at Palo Christy, La Senita, and Hualapai Schools in Kingman. She was much beloved by her students, who fondly remember the time in her class.

Lyndal was actively involved in the Kingman community - she was a member of Rainbow Girls, Kingman Republican Women, and Kingman Country Club. She was honored as one of the Kingman Women Making History in 1998 for her contributions to civic and community building.

Graveside service will be with immediate family. A time for a memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Donations in place of flowers can be made to Saint John’s United Methodist Church.