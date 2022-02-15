Obituary | Sandra Jean Cofer

Sandra Jean Cofer, 82, of Kingman, Arizona passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on Feb. 10, 2022.

Sandra was born in Kingman, Arizona on Sept. 2, 1940 to Charles and Maxine Willis. She attended Mohave Union High School where she enjoyed her band, loved being a majorette, and a Rainbow Girl. She graduated MCUHS with the class of 1958.

Sandra met the love of her life, Clint Cofer, at a rodeo dance and that’s all it took; he was a senior and she was a sophomore. They were married on Feb. 14, 1959. In 1960 she began her life as a cattle rancher; it was a family thing. The Cofer family had been longtime ranchers in the area since the early 1900s. Her new home was located on the Cofer’s Round Valley Ranch 25 miles outside of town. She had a lot to learn as a “city” girl marrying a country boy. Boy! The tales he could tell on her (sometimes he did and they would laugh)! The first year was filled with saddle sores, leg aches and “DON’T lose that cow!” During the ranching years she attended night classes at Mohave Community College and studied accounting. In 1978 the cattle industry was fighting drought and low prices so she gave up her saddle and horse and drove 52 miles a day to go to work at Valley National Bank as a teller and worked her way up to a Personal Service Representative.

In 1986, she and Clint decided to try a new adventure. They purchased Chapman’s Feed Store and renamed it to Cofer’s Country Corner. During this time, she went back to school and became a certified EMT, but never did work as one. She and Clint owned the store until 1997 when they decided it was time to retire.



Sandra then began volunteering at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Her mother Maxine Klein was a volunteer and encouraged her to join the “Pink Ladies.” She continued to serve them right up until her death. She volunteered 23 years, seven months and way over 18,500 hours of devoted service. She worked the front desk, within the emergency room, Gift Boutique and assisted the managers in any duty that she could help with. She loved meeting new people, and felt a great sense of accomplishment when she came home after each shift. Her greatest passion while volunteering was making sure the Medical Scholarship program was always taken care of. She had seen so many changes over the years, but it was an organization she believed in. The happiness she received in helping a visitor or patient, whether it was getting them where they needed to be or charging a phone, was a good thing.

Sandra was also very active in the Mohave County Cowbells, Mohave Livestock Cattleman’s Association and the State Cattleman’s Association.

Sandra is preceded in death by the love of her life Clinton Cofer; her beloved son Clyde Cofer; her mother Maxine Klein; and fathers Charles Willis and Bill Klein.

She is survived by her cherished and devoted daughter, Cristi McReynolds and devoted son-in-law, Ken McReynolds; grandson, Casey McReynolds and his wife, Amy; granddaughter, Stacy Hadley and her husband, Darrell; and granddaughter Sandra McReynolds and grandson Anthony Espinosa, all of Kingman, Arizona.

Also brothers Charles “Karl” Willis and wife, Shirley, of Green Valley, Arizona, and Darrell Willis and wife, Judy, of Prescott, Arizona; and sisters Bertha “Ann” Weaver and Carol Cofer of Kingman, Arizona. She had five great-grandsons, Clinton McReynolds, Hyatt Barrett, Latigo Barrett, Chance Creech and Ryan Hadley; and a great-granddaughter, Katelyn McReynolds, along with a very large extended family of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews.

Sandra’s services will be a Sutton Memorial Funeral Home on Feb. 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona. A time of sharing and remembrance will follow at her home. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the KRMC Hospital Scholarship fund, Mohave Museum of Arts or your favorite charity to best commemorate Sandra Cofer’s life of service.



